Services
Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1161 Highland Colony Pkwy
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(601) 853-7696
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
Brenda Joyce Blanton Price-Cookston Obituary
Jackson - Brenda Joyce Blanton Price-Cookston was born May 25, 1948 to Jesse and Joyce Blanton in Tampa, Florida. She peacefully passed away with her family at her side on May 15, 2019 in Jackson, MS. Funeral service to be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Christ Lutheran Church. The family will receive friends from 8:30 to 10:30 AM at the church. Interment will follow at Parkway Memorial Cemetery.

Brenda is survived by her husband, Billy Ray Cookston and daughter, Michele Escude and husband Craig and their two children, Corinn and Gabriel Escude. Also surviving Brenda are Bill's children, Pete Cookston (Melissa), Michele Fowler; and grandchildren, Zachary and Lauren Cookston, and Olivia Fowler.

Brenda was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings; Brian Blanton and Virginia Simmons. She was employed in the New Orleans area for many years, and later moved to Jackson working for Ross and Yerger, where she was in charge of the Financial Services Division until her retirement in 2015. She was an active member of Christ Lutheran Church and her community.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made in Brenda's honor to Christ Lutheran Church.
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 17, 2019
