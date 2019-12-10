Services
Brenda Joyce DiFatta


1947 - 2019
Brenda Joyce DiFatta Obituary
Brenda Joyce DiFatta

Jackson - Brenda Joyce DiFatta, 71, of Jackson passed away on December 10, 2019 at Asbury Hospice House. There will be a gathering of friends on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg from 2 P.M. until 4 P.M. Services will be Monday, December 16, 2019 at 11:30 A.M. at Moore Funeral Home with a private family graveside at Highland Cemetery.

Ms. DiFatta was of the Baptist faith. She retired from Bellsouth after 25 years of service.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Joseph and Genevieve DiFatta, Sr; and a sister, Gloria DiFatta Speed.

She is survived by her seven brothers and sisters, Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Huff (Richard) of Hattiesburg, Anthony Joseph "Tony" DiFatta (Susan) of Madison, Phillip Alan DiFatta (Regina) of Purvis, Charles Joseph "Joey" DiFatta, Jr. of Hattiesburg, Rose Marie "Rosie" Harrington (Larry) of Sumrall, Thomas Wayne "Tommy" DiFatta (Rachel) of Quitman, MS, and Jerri Lynn Pittman (Ronnie) of Petal; her close and personal friend, Jim Rivers of Carriere, MS; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Southern Pine Animal Shelter at 1901 N 31st Ave, Hattiesburg, MS 39401.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13, 2019
