Services
Breeland Funeral Home
3304 South Liberty Street
Canton, MS 39046
(601) 859-3661
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Canton, MS
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Canton, MS
Interment
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Hazlehurst Cemetery
Brenda Mayes Fennell Book Obituary
Brenda Mayes Fennell Book

Canton - Brenda Mayes Fennell Book, 78, died Thursday, February 27, 2020 at her home. Visitation will be at First Baptist Church Canton on Monday, March 2 from 9:30 am until the 11:00 am memorial service. Interment services will be at the Hazlehurst Cemetery at 2:00 pm.

Mrs. Book was a devoted member of First Baptist Church Canton. She was an avid gardener.

She was preceded in death by: father, Herbert Lee Fennell and mother, Etta Barry Mayes Fennell; and husband, James Patrick Book.

Survivors include: daughters, Elizabeth Book and Lindsey Book, both of Canton; brother, Herbert Lee Fennell, Jr. of Yazoo City; and sisters, Joan Fennell of Hot Springs, AR, Pauline Fennell Myers (John) of Yazoo City, Anne Fennell Byrd of Carrollton, Helen Fennell Trammell of Yazoo City, and Patricia Fennell McMorrow of Hattiesburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Canton.

Please visit breelandfuneralhome.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
