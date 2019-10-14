|
|
Brennon Edward McNeese
Madison - Brennon was born in Flowood, MS on May 13, 1996 and grew up in Madison, MS with his family by his side: father, Joe McNeese III; mother, Melissa Maloney McNeese; and younger sister Mary Abigail McNeese.
He loved his Lord and accepted Jesus as his savior early in his life. He was a member of Broadmoor Baptist Church. Growing up and while at Ole Miss he participated in several mission trips including two to Haiti.
Brennon graduated from Madison Ridgeland Academy in May 2014. He attended the University of Mississippi, his beloved Ole Miss, and graduated in May 2018 with a double major in Banking and Finance and Managerial Finance. Since graduating, Brennon had worked in the financial services industry in the Jackson area.
He enjoyed his business classes and successfully graduated with a double major, but Ole Miss sporting events and various other social functions were his passion. He truly loved Ole Miss and all the great friends he made while there. He was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity where he made many wonderful friends whom he loved as brothers and enjoyed nothing more than spending time with them. He also worked as an Ambassador for the Business School which he enjoyed as he was able to meet so many different people from business leaders, prospective students, and faculty members.
Brennon had a kind heart and loved people. He'd strike up a conversation with most anyone and loved to make people laugh. He also had a deep love for his family. He spent many years on his Papaw Bill Maloney's (now deceased) farm. Although raised a Madison city boy, he had the dirt of the MS Delta running through his veins. Besides his mother, father and sister, left to cherish Brennon's memory are his paternal grandparents, Joe and Lynn McNeese of Madison, MS; maternal grandmother, Wanda Maloney of Indianola, MS; as well as numerous aunts and uncles, cousins, and other extended family members.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to The Good Shepherd Orphanage (gsohaiti.org), St. Jude, or a .
To honor Brennon, please wear an Ole Miss shirt or collegiate team of your choice. Visitation will be Wednesday from 9:00am until 11:00am at Broadmoor Baptist Church in Madison with a service to follow at 11:00am. The graveside service will be private in Indianola, MS.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019