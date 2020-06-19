Brent Saunders



Ridgeland - Amos "Brent" Saunders, of Ridgeland, MS, passed away June 16th, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was 66. Brent was born to the late Fuller Brent and Cannie Crane Saunders on October 24th, 1953 in Bainbridge, MD. Brent graduated from Murrah high school in 1971, where he met Kathy; subsequently having two boys and one girl, during their marriage of 45 years. He graduated from Mississippi State University, with a BA in Accounting. He was a member of the Kappa Alpha fraternity and served as the President during his senior year. He was a partner in the accounting firm, Breazeale, Saunders, & O'Neil for 40 years.



Brent enjoyed spending time with his family snow skiing, fishing and he loved the game of golf. He is a husband, father, grandfather, brother, and a friend who will be greatly missed. A life well lived!



Brent is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Kathy Saunders of Ridgeland, MS; his two sons, Ryan Saunders, his wife Amanda and their four children - Oliver, Crosby, Sebastian, and Violette - of Austin, TX; Chase Saunders, his wife Kristin and their daughter Leila of San Antonio, TX; his daughter, Karyn Jordan her husband Josh and their two children - Liam and Lucas - of Spring, TX; and his sister, Candace Hubans of Fort Worth, TX. He is also survived by his faithful best friend Buckley.



A private memorial service for the family will be held on Monday, June 22nd, 2020. A public visitation will be held Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020 from 11 AM until 1 PM at Sebrell Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jackson Friends of the Animal Shelter, 203 Woodlands Green Drive, Brandon, MS 39047.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store