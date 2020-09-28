Bret Allen Baxter
August 6, 1960 until September 16, 2020
Our beloved friend and brother, Bret Baxter of Madison, passed away peacefully on September 16, 2020 at UMMC from complications due to Type I diabetes.
Bret was the favorite son of Goss, Mississippi, raised by his mother, Linda Davis Baxter, his grandmother, Myrtis Turnage, and Bret's favorite Aunt Sally. Bret is preceded in death by the three women who raised him.
Bret was a handsome man of stature and tremendous personality. A 1978 graduate of Columbia High School, Bret cherished his beloved Phi Kappa Fraternity. Bret demonstrated great talent for sales and entrepreneurial skills from a young age and had several successful businesses before the age of thirty. Bret excelled in the field of consumer electronics. During the late 1990's, he owned and operated the popular Habana Smoke Shoppe. Bret later became a licensed Realtor and Broker and joined Century 21 Maselle and Associates, bringing his talents to the field of commercial and residential real estate.
Bret is preceded in death by his mother, Linda Baxter of Columbia, MS. and his father Colonel Baxter of Naples, FL, as well as his brother Randy Hardie of Lorain, OH. Bret is survived by his brothers Kern C.A. Baxter of Jennings, FL. and Jeff Hardie of Kissimmee, FL. and his sister, Debbie Baxter of Lorain, OH.
Bret was an avid supporter of autism awareness and a dear friend to his friend and autistic stepson, Ernie Cook. Bret was a member of the Board of Servants of Voice of Calvary Ministries, a member of Rotary Club, and was no stranger to community service.
Bret had great faith and a true and endearing spirit and love for his many friends, colleagues and for his family. Bret will be forever held in our hearts and is deeply missed.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Society Hill Cemetery (11.8 miles North of Columbia on Hwy 13).
A special outdoor memorial event will be held in Jackson on October 8, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Churchill's (1198 Lakeland Dr., Jackson, Ms.) with food available.
Donations may be made at the GoFundMe.com
website to the Bret Baxter Memorial Fund or may be made to Voice of Calvary Ministries. Both memorial services will observe social distancing and mask-wearing. For more information, send a text to (601) 613-8680.