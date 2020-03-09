Services
God's Refuge Christian Fellows
1931 Boling St
Jackson, MS 39213
(601) 981-0692
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
3:30 PM
God's Refuge Christian Fellowship Center Church
1931 Boling Street
Jackson, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brett Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brett Christy Adams Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brett Christy Adams Jr. Obituary
Brett Christy Adams, Jr.

Brett Christy Adams, Jr., 45, went to be with his Lord and Savior March 3rd, 2020. Brett attended Forest Hill High School and the University of Southern Mississippi.

He is survived by his mother, Valerie Adams, sister, Amy Norsworthy (Chris), daughters, Jessica Morgan and Anne Morris Adams, son Elijah Adams and grandmother Rachael Davis (John). Brett is preceded in death by his father, Brett Christy Adams, Sr. A memorial service will be held on Sunday March 15th at 3:30 pm. Family and friends will celebrate his life at God's Refuge Christian Fellowship Center Church 1931 Boling Street Jackson, MS. 39213. His children ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Animal Rescue Fund, 395 West Mayes Street, Jackson, MS 39213.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brett's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -