Brett Christy Adams, Jr.
Brett Christy Adams, Jr., 45, went to be with his Lord and Savior March 3rd, 2020. Brett attended Forest Hill High School and the University of Southern Mississippi.
He is survived by his mother, Valerie Adams, sister, Amy Norsworthy (Chris), daughters, Jessica Morgan and Anne Morris Adams, son Elijah Adams and grandmother Rachael Davis (John). Brett is preceded in death by his father, Brett Christy Adams, Sr. A memorial service will be held on Sunday March 15th at 3:30 pm. Family and friends will celebrate his life at God's Refuge Christian Fellowship Center Church 1931 Boling Street Jackson, MS. 39213. His children ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Animal Rescue Fund, 395 West Mayes Street, Jackson, MS 39213.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020