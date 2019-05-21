Services
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Flora
Flora, MS
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Flora
Flora, MS
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Flora
Flora, MS
Brian Campbell Obituary
Brian Campbell

Flora - Brian Campbell passed away at the age 52 at his home in Flora, MS. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Flora in Flora, MS. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the church with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. Graveside services will follow at Flora Cemetery in Flora, MS.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Judith A. French.

He is survived by his daughters, Brittani Campbell and Chelsea Campbell; his father, Charles H. Campbell; sisters, Lisa Wilbourn and Leslie Scott (Charlie); many nieces, nephews and two grandchildren.
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 21, 2019
