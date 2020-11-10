1/
Brian McCurley
1959 - 2020
Brian McCurley

Terry - Brian Keith McCurley, 61, passed away on Sunday, November 08, 2020 in Jackson, MS. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 5:00—8:00 p.m. at Chancellor Funeral Home in Byram with a private family memorial service to follow on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

A resident of Jackson since 1967, Brian was born to Doug and Louise McCurley on July 20, 1959 in Centerville, MS. Brian was formerly employed with the Jackson Fire Department for five years before beginning a lengthy career in law enforcement with over 30 years of service. For most of that time, he was employed with the Hinds County Sheriff's Department. He was currently employed with the MS State Capitol Police. Mr. McCurley was also the founder, owner, and operator of B&S Alarm Co.

He was preceded in death by his father, Doug McCurley. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Shawn Kendrick McCurley of Terry; daughter, Jennifer McCurley of Brandon; mother, Louise McCurley of Byram; sister, Donna (Ron) McAlpin of Madison; and nephew, Shane Mitchell of Brandon; along with several nieces and nephews, extended family, and a host of friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the MS Center for Police and Sheriffs, the Hinds County Reserve, or any animal rescue organization of your choice.

Online guestbook may be signed at chancellorfuneralhome.com.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Chancellor Funeral Home - Byram
Chancellor Funeral Home - Byram
7225 S Siwell Rd
Byram, MS 39272
601-372-2955
