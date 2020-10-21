1/
Brian Palmer Whitfield
Brian Palmer Whitfield

Brandon - Brian Palmer Whitfield, Brandon, MS

Brian was born on October 30, 1982, and passed away at the age of 37 on September 22, 2020.

He was born and grew up in Jackson and attended Jackson Academy. He attended the University of Colorado and graduated from Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Science degree. He also earned a Master of Business Administration with honors from Millsaps College.

At a young age Brian earned a Black Belt in Tae Kwon Do and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America. He had an intense interest in BMX biking and enjoyed that hobby for many years. He loved music and played several instruments.

He is survived by parents John Lewis, Jr., Ridgeland, and Sandra, Jackson, and brothers John Lewis, III, Jackson, and Steven, Miami. His beloved bengel, Ichirou (name meaning first son) preceded him in death.

He never met a stranger, loved people and life and lived his life to the fullest.

A celebration of his life is planned for a later date.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
