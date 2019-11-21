|
Brig. Gen (Ret) James E. Williamson
Brandon, MS - Brigadier General (Ret) James E. Williamson, 88, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 23, at Ott & Lee Funeral home in Brandon, MS. Visitation will be at 8:30am, with the funeral beginning at 10:30am, followed by a full military burial at Macedonia Baptist Church, Mendenhall, MS.
He was preceded in death by a son, David (Kimberly). He is survived by his wife, Jessie; a sister, Laurene W. Courtney; sons, James E. Williamson, Jr. (Sylvia),John S. Williamson (Christy) and Dan Williamson (Larene); 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to His Heart, Calvary Baptist Church, 1300 W. Capital St, Jackson, MS 39203 or MS State Veterans Home, 3261 Highway 49 S., Collins, MS 39428.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019