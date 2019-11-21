Services
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
601-824-6018
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Brig. Gen James E. (Ret) Williamson


1930 - 2019
Brig. Gen James E. (Ret) Williamson Obituary
Brig. Gen (Ret) James E. Williamson

Brandon, MS - Brigadier General (Ret) James E. Williamson, 88, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 23, at Ott & Lee Funeral home in Brandon, MS. Visitation will be at 8:30am, with the funeral beginning at 10:30am, followed by a full military burial at Macedonia Baptist Church, Mendenhall, MS.

He was preceded in death by a son, David (Kimberly). He is survived by his wife, Jessie; a sister, Laurene W. Courtney; sons, James E. Williamson, Jr. (Sylvia),John S. Williamson (Christy) and Dan Williamson (Larene); 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to His Heart, Calvary Baptist Church, 1300 W. Capital St, Jackson, MS 39203 or MS State Veterans Home, 3261 Highway 49 S., Collins, MS 39428.

You may share condolences at www.ottandlee.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
