Brigadier General James M. Coleman
Clinton - Brigadier General James M. Coleman was called to his heavenly home on Tuesday September 3, 2019. As a proud member of "The Greatest Generation" he served his Lord, his Family, and his Country with amazing integrity, dignity, love and honor.
Born in Louisville, MS on February 21, 1927, General Coleman was proceeded in death by his parents Emmett and Minnie Coleman, his son James Clifton Coleman, and his brothers Emmett Wayne Coleman and William Edward "Bill" Coleman.
General Coleman is survived by his loving and dedicated wife of 72 years, LaJaune Smith Coleman of Clinton, MS, his son Jay M. Coleman (Betty Lynn) of Madison, MS, daughter-in-law Beverly Hardy Coleman of Clinton, MS.
He was affectionally known as "Granddaddy" to five grandchildren; Connor Coleman (Julie) of Springtown, TX, Dr. Corey Coleman (Jessica) of Birmingham, AL, J. Hunter Coleman (Kelly) of Madison, MS, Mallory Coleman of Clinton, MS and Cameron Coleman (Kristina) of New York, New York, and six great grandchildren, Caitlyn, Mason, William, Harrison, Harper, and Elizabeth.
After graduating Louisville High School in 1944, General Coleman enlisted in the United States Navy. In September 1947, he enrolled at Mississippi College, earning a B.A. Degree in 1950. While at MC, Coleman was a three sports letterman in Football, Baseball and Track. In August of 1950, he accepted a teaching and coaching position at Senatobia High School. Over a fifteen-year span, Senatobia varsity football teams complied a record of 106 wins, 31 losses, and 4 ties. In 1965 General "Coach" Coleman returned to Mississippi College, as Professor of Physical Education, and coached Football and Baseball.
In the summer of 1971 General Coleman returned to full-time military duty, accepting the position of State Aviation Officer on the General Staff of the Mississippi National Guard. He held that assignment until his retirement in December 1985, with the rank of Brigadier General. General Coleman was a Master Aviator with over 5,000 flight hours in fixed and rotor wing aircraft. He was the recipient of numerous military awards and decorations including the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal and Mississippi Magnolia Cross and a military career that spanned over forty years.
August 1986 General Coleman returned to his beloved Mississippi College, where he served in administrative positions, until his retirement in 1995 as Dean of Men.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Thursday and again at 1:00 pm on Friday followed by the 2:00 pm service all at First Baptist Church in Clinton.
The Family wishes to extend sincere thanks to the loving and caring staff at MS State Veterans Home - Jackson, MS and St. Joseph Hospice - Clinton, MS.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to First Baptist Church - Clinton, MS or Mississippi Chapter -.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 5, 2019