Services
Sebrell Funeral Home
425 Northpark Drive
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(601) 957-6946
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Morrison Heights Baptist Church
Clinton, MS
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Morrison Heights Baptist Church
Clinton, MS
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Morrison Heights Baptist Church
Clinton, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brittany Presley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brittany Morgan Presley


1986 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brittany Morgan Presley Obituary
Brittany Morgan Presley

Clinton - Brittany Morgan Presley died February 8, 2020. She was 33.

Born April 28, 1986, she was a great wife and wonderful mother of 6. She was a graduate of Delta State University receiving her bachelor's in elementary education. She taught at Rueben B. Myers Canton School of Arts & Sciences for 6 years and loved being a teacher. She enjoyed reading and loved spending time with family. Survivors include her husband, Jake Presley; mother, Teri Rogers; step father, Kenneth Rogers; sister, Erica Nero (Andy); nephews, T.J. Mitchell and Aiden Mitchell; and niece, Raelyn Nero; and many other relatives.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Morrison Heights Baptist Church in Clinton. Interment will follow in Lakewood Memorial Park.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service on Saturday at Morrison Heights Baptist Church in Clinton.

Memorials may be made to Raymond Road Baptist Church, 4622 Raymond Rd., Jackson, MS 39212.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brittany's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sebrell Funeral Home
Download Now