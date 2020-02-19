|
|
Brittany Morgan Presley
Clinton - Brittany Morgan Presley died February 8, 2020. She was 33.
Born April 28, 1986, she was a great wife and wonderful mother of 6. She was a graduate of Delta State University receiving her bachelor's in elementary education. She taught at Rueben B. Myers Canton School of Arts & Sciences for 6 years and loved being a teacher. She enjoyed reading and loved spending time with family. Survivors include her husband, Jake Presley; mother, Teri Rogers; step father, Kenneth Rogers; sister, Erica Nero (Andy); nephews, T.J. Mitchell and Aiden Mitchell; and niece, Raelyn Nero; and many other relatives.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Morrison Heights Baptist Church in Clinton. Interment will follow in Lakewood Memorial Park.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service on Saturday at Morrison Heights Baptist Church in Clinton.
Memorials may be made to Raymond Road Baptist Church, 4622 Raymond Rd., Jackson, MS 39212.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2020