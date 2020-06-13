Bryan William Prassel
Brandon - Bryan William Prassel passed away at his home on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Bryan was a graduate of Wingfield High School and a longtime resident of Brandon, MS. Bryan is preceded in death by his parents, Allen William and Peggy Buckley Prassel, his maternal grandmother, Marzie Buckley, and his niece, Jenny Thompson, who are in heaven. Bryan is survived by his two sisters, Tana Prassel Kelly and Suzanne Prassel Kay. In addition, Bryan leaves behind a loving family which includes Doris McDavid, Bebe McDavid Thompson, Ty Thompson, Andrea Thompson McBride, Tony McBride, Austin Allen Kelly, John Brandon Kelly, Ennis Kay, Tara Kay Marler, Jennifer Kay Templeton, and Matthew Scott Kay. Bryan was adored by many friends including Juanita Weathersby who is a dear friend and caregiver of the entire family.
The visitation will be held at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS, on Monday, June 15, 2020, from 4:00-6:00 pm and funeral services will be held at Ott and Lee at 2:00 pm on the following day. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation in Bryan's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made at www.ottandlee.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.