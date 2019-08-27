|
Bubba Brown
Lexington,Miss. - Richard Alan "Bubba" Brown 65, passed away at his residence on Sunday August 25,2019.
Bubba was born in Mississippi to Marjorie Revers and Norman L. Brown who preceded him in death. He was also was preceded in death by a brother Charles Everett Brown.
Visitation will be Tuesday, August 27 at 12 Noon until service time at 2P.M at Southern Funeral Home in Lexington, Miss. Burial will be in the Ebenezer Methodist church Cemetery.
Bubba is survived by a brother Stephen ( Pam) Brown of Belzona,Miss, Neices Karla Books and Nicole Yeatman. Also survived by Specials friends John and Jane Ingram, Pamala, Lana, Lydia and Terry Adkins Andol.
Memorial may be made to the Ebenezer Methodist Church Cemetery Fund
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 27, 2019