Resources
More Obituaries for C. Lancaster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

C. D. Lancaster Jr.


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
C. D. Lancaster Jr. Obituary
C D Lancaster, Jr.

Bolton - C D Lancaster, Jr., 95, of Bolton passed away at his home on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Visitation will be held Sunday, November 17, 4:00 to 6:00 pm at his home in Bolton at 302 Gearhart Drive. The service will be held at Memorial United Methodist Church in Bolton on Monday, November 18, at 11:00 am with visitation at the church one hour prior to the service.

C D was born in Bolton, Mississippi, on July 5, 1924. He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Mary Glynn, who passed away on November 5, 2019. He is survived by his daughter Michele Lancaster Thurman of Columbus, Georgia, and son Charles David Lancaster and his wife Angela of Clinton, Mississippi. Six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren also survive him.

Memorials in his memory may be made to Memorial United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 87, Bolton, MS 39041.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of C.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -