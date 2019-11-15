|
|
C D Lancaster, Jr.
Bolton - C D Lancaster, Jr., 95, of Bolton passed away at his home on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Visitation will be held Sunday, November 17, 4:00 to 6:00 pm at his home in Bolton at 302 Gearhart Drive. The service will be held at Memorial United Methodist Church in Bolton on Monday, November 18, at 11:00 am with visitation at the church one hour prior to the service.
C D was born in Bolton, Mississippi, on July 5, 1924. He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Mary Glynn, who passed away on November 5, 2019. He is survived by his daughter Michele Lancaster Thurman of Columbus, Georgia, and son Charles David Lancaster and his wife Angela of Clinton, Mississippi. Six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren also survive him.
Memorials in his memory may be made to Memorial United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 87, Bolton, MS 39041.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019