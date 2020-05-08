Or Copy this URL to Share

Camika Buckhalter



Jackson - Camika Buckhalter, 46, passed away May 4 at the University Medical in Jackson. Visitation will be 2:00 - 6:00 p.m. Monday, May 11, at Collins Northside Chapel, 461 West Northside Drive. On Tuesday, May 12, the graveside service at Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery, Bolton, MS, will begin at 11:00 A.M. Collins Funeral Home is handling arrangements.









