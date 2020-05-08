Camika Buckhalter
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Camika's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Camika Buckhalter

Jackson - Camika Buckhalter, 46, passed away May 4 at the University Medical in Jackson. Visitation will be 2:00 - 6:00 p.m. Monday, May 11, at Collins Northside Chapel, 461 West Northside Drive. On Tuesday, May 12, the graveside service at Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery, Bolton, MS, will begin at 11:00 A.M. Collins Funeral Home is handling arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Visitation
2:00 - 6:00 PM
Collins Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
461 W. Northside Dr
Jackson, MS 39206
601-366-9889
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved