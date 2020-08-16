The Rev. Canon Charles Floyd, Jr.
Oconomowoc - The Rev. Canon Charles Kamper Floyd, Jr., 77, of Oconomowoc, WI, died at his home on July 29, 2020.
Dr. Floyd was a retired Episcopal Priest and a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist. In recent years, Dr. Floyd worked at Psychology Associates in Meridian, MS as a therapist. Dr. Floyd was also a Fellow in the American Association of Pastoral Counselors.
Charles served as an ordained Priest in the Episcopal Church since 1967. He served churches in Mississippi and Texas, including: Crystal Springs, Hazelhurst, Jackson, West Point, Yazoo City, and Columbus, all in Mississippi and St. Mark's Episcopal Church Houston, Texas (1982-1993). He served as Canon to the Ordinary and Assistant for Mission and Ministry in the Diocese of Mississippi from 1993-2000.
Dr. Floyd was born in Lauderdale, CO on August 12, 1942 to Charles and Mabel (Walston) Floyd. He attended Meridian High School. He graduated from the University of the South, Sewanee, TN and from the Episcopal Seminary there. He did additional graduate study at Mississippi State University, Vanderbilt, and General Theological Seminary in NYC. He received his Doctor of Ministry degree with an emphasis in Grief Counseling from General Seminary. Dr. Floyd was first married to Lila Rogers Moreland with whom he had four children. His second marriage was to the Rev. Helen Whitener Tester.
Survivors include: his wife, The Rev. Helen W. Tester of Oconomowoc, WI; a son, Charles Kamper Floyd, III (Marcie) of Durham, NC; three daughters, Susan King of Mettarie, LA, Catherine Floyd Hampton (Tony) of Dallas, TX, and Mary Lila Davis (John) of Dallas, TX. He also has two step-daughters: Sarah Farthing Tester (Jamie) of Oconomowoc, WI and Elizabeth Bonham Tester-Rozo (Oscar) of Watertown, WI. There are numerous beloved grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to: Shriner's Hospitals for Children
, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607; The Episcopal Church of the Mediator, 3825 35th Avenue, Meridian, MS 39305; or a charity of your choice
.
Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com
