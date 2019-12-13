|
Carabel R. Craft
Brandon - Carabel Rabun Craft passed away on December 12, 2019, after a brief illness. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 11:30 AM at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home, 3780 Hwy. 80 E, Pearl, MS. The family will receive friends preceding the service beginning at 10:00 AM.
Mrs. Craft was born to the late Alvin and Clois Rabun in 1923. She graduated from Forest High School and attended the "W" before moving with her family to Atlanta in 1941 where she worked at the Army Depot during WWII. She was married to Earl Stringer from 1943 until his death in 1958. After his discharge from the service, they moved to Jackson, MS, where they were blessed with three children.
She married Billy Craft in 1961, with whom she had one son. The Crafts moved to Clinton where they lived until Mr. Craft's death. Mrs. Craft later moved to Brandon, where she was a member of Lakeside Presbyterian Church. She had previously been a member of Calvary Baptist, Parkway Baptist, and Clinton Church of Christ.
All who knew Mrs. Craft could appreciate her delightful spirit, and lifelong love of the Lord, her church, and her family. She was always happiest when surrounded by her family, and she loved planning holiday events for them. She enjoyed needlework, and made many beautiful items doing embroidery, thread count, crewel, crochet, knitting and sewing. In the last years of her life, she was given loving care by many from Covenant Caregivers so that she was able to continue living in her home.
Mrs. Craft was also preceded in death by her two brothers, Robert & Joe Rabun; her sister, Anne Ough; her daughter, Janice Stringer Newell; and her son, Stewart Craft. She is survived by her sons, Jimmy Stringer (Jan), and Robby Stringer (Linda); her sister-in-love, Sue Stringer Busby; stepdaughter Donna Craft Cook (Joe); grandchildren, Natalie Stringer Kirby, Jamie, Nathan, Brandon & Blake Stringer, Cassie & Christopher Newell, and Derrick Craft; great grandsons, Ethan, Garrett, Grayson, Graham & Campbell Stringer, Ashton Kirby, and CJ & Logan Newell; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lakeside Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 2070 Spillway Road, Brandon, MS 39047, or to a .
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019