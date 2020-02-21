Services
Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home
3780 Highway 80 East
Pearl, MS 392084257
(601) 939-6110
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home
3780 Highway 80 East
Pearl, MS 392084257
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home
3780 Highway 80 East
Pearl, MS 392084257
Carey Michael Sykes


1949 - 2020
Carey Michael Sykes Obituary
Carey Michael Sykes

Terry - Carey Michael "Mike" Sykes, 70, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020, at St. Dominic Hospital, Jackson.

Visitation will 11:00am-1:00pm, Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home in Pearl. Funeral services will follow at 1:00pm in the funeral home chapel with interment in Lakewood South Cemetery.

Mike was an avid MS State fan and enjoyed gardening, fishing, and sports in his free time.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carey E. Sykes and Reba Sykes.

Survivors include brothers, Jimmy Sykes (Denise), and Andy Sykes (Elizabeth); and step-mother, Becky Sykes.

To share condolences please visit www.baldwinleepearl.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
