Carey Michael Sykes
Terry - Carey Michael "Mike" Sykes, 70, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020, at St. Dominic Hospital, Jackson.
Visitation will 11:00am-1:00pm, Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home in Pearl. Funeral services will follow at 1:00pm in the funeral home chapel with interment in Lakewood South Cemetery.
Mike was an avid MS State fan and enjoyed gardening, fishing, and sports in his free time.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carey E. Sykes and Reba Sykes.
Survivors include brothers, Jimmy Sykes (Denise), and Andy Sykes (Elizabeth); and step-mother, Becky Sykes.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020