Carey W. Evans
Clinton - On July 3, 2019, Carey W. Evans passed away at 79 of complications due to Alzheimer's disease.
Carey was born September 22, 1939 in Jackson, MS to Walter and Eunice (Chapman) Evans. He graduated from Hinds Community College then received a degree in Art from Mississippi College. He was president of the Clinton, Mississippi Chamber of Commerce in 1972 and 1986, and was a local real estate investor. He served in the Mississippi Air National Guard. On March 22, 1968 he married Charlotte Virginia Germany.
Carey was an active member of First Baptist Church of Clinton. His friends were important to him - he enjoyed attending annual high school and college class reunions and weekly gatherings. He has left an extensive collection of family heirlooms and memorabilia including his own artwork. Carey's passions for travel, family, and art were instilled in his sons.
Carey was preceded in death by his father, Walter; and his mother, Eunice. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte; his sons, Scott and Chris (Kathryn); two grandchildren, Henry Deaton and Virginia Mae, all of Clinton, MS.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home in Clinton. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the funeral home with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Graveside services will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park.
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 4, 2019