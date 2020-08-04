Carl Albert VickeryBrandon - Carl Albert Vickery passed away August 4, 2020 at his residence in Brandon. He was 88.Born in Honolulu, Hawaii on April 12, 1932 to Carl Albert Vickery, Sr and Lina Larsen Vickery, he grew up in Honolulu and graduated from Kamehameha High School in 1950. He enlisted in the United States Coast Guard serving his country in the North Pacific during the Korean War. Following his military service, he attended the University of Florida earning a degree in medical entomology, developing a specialty in mosquito-borne diseases. He spent much of his working career with the US Public Health Service, which took him to different postings within the USA as well as several years in Southeast Asia.Carl loved to play golf from his early teens until his health no longer permitted him to do so; he then resorted to watching his favorite players on television. He was a lifelong lover of animals, especially dogs, a fan of history and historical epics, and many forms of music including Hawaiian traditional songs.He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Maggie Ruth Dawkins Vickery of Brandon, Mississippi, daughter Karen Vickery of Brandon, son Carl A. Vickery (Mary) of Garland, Texas, grandson Ryan Vickery of Garland; sister-in-law Cheryl Dawkins Tullos of Laurel, Mississippi, brother-in-law Abraham Kaihenui of Kailua, Hawaii; and nieces, nephews, and cousins in Hawaii, California, Louisiana, and Mississippi. Preceding Carl in death were his parents and sister Ellen Vickery Kaihenui.A private visitation followed by private graveside service will be held at Crestview Memorial Gardens in Brandon, Mississippi on Friday, August 7. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Carl's name be made to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington Street, Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 ( www.curealz.org).