Services
Sebrell Funeral Home
425 Northpark Drive
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(601) 957-6946
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Broadmoor Baptist Church
1531 Highland Colony Pkwy
Madison, MS
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Broadmoor Baptist Church
1531 Highland Colony Pkwy
Madison, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Erickson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Ivar Erickson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl Ivar Erickson Obituary
Carl Ivar Erickson

Ridgeland - Carl Erickson passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 following a lengthy illness.

A native of Philadelphia, PA, born October 16, 1933, he was the son of the late Gust Karl and Ida Grace Glasgow Erickson. After receiving his degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering, his first position was with Burroughs Corp., Military Field Service Division, as part of NORAD Early Warning Radar Nuclear Defense System. His assignment involved 52 relocations throughout the United States in 6 years.

Carl was proud to serve his country in the Army Airborne as a Pathfinder Jumpmaster, making 22 jumps during the Korean Conflict.

Carl spent 11 years in Pascagoula working for Ingalls Shipbuilding before moving to Baton Rouge where he spent 31 years working for Barnard & Burk Engineering (Exxon Chemical), Farrow Engineering, and Spectrum Engineering. He became an avid LSU Tiger fan. On retiring, he moved to Ridgeland to be close to family. His favorite pastime was bass fishing, especially fishing tournaments. He also enjoyed all sports, photography, auto performance design, repair, racing and cave exploring.

Carl was a member of Broadmoor Baptist Church and Happy Hearts Life Group.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Dorothy Flanagan Erickson, of Ridgeland; son, Steve and wife, Susan; daughter, Debra Shoemake and husband, Billy; 4 grandchildren: Ashley & Andrew Erickson and Alise & Will Shoemake, all of Madison; sister, Joanne Smith, of Phoenix City, AL; and many nieces & nephews.

Friends are invited to visitation with the family beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the hour of the funeral service which begins at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 in the Chapel of Broadmoor Baptist Church, 1531 Highland Colony Pkwy in Madison. Interment will follow at Jessamine Cemetery in Ridgeland.

Memorials may be made to Broadmoor Baptist Church, Happy Hearts Life Group, the , or to Hospice Ministries, 450 Towne Center Blvd., Ridgeland, MS 39157.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sebrell Funeral Home
Download Now