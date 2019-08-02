|
Carl Ivar Erickson
Ridgeland - Carl Erickson passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 following a lengthy illness.
A native of Philadelphia, PA, born October 16, 1933, he was the son of the late Gust Karl and Ida Grace Glasgow Erickson. After receiving his degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering, his first position was with Burroughs Corp., Military Field Service Division, as part of NORAD Early Warning Radar Nuclear Defense System. His assignment involved 52 relocations throughout the United States in 6 years.
Carl was proud to serve his country in the Army Airborne as a Pathfinder Jumpmaster, making 22 jumps during the Korean Conflict.
Carl spent 11 years in Pascagoula working for Ingalls Shipbuilding before moving to Baton Rouge where he spent 31 years working for Barnard & Burk Engineering (Exxon Chemical), Farrow Engineering, and Spectrum Engineering. He became an avid LSU Tiger fan. On retiring, he moved to Ridgeland to be close to family. His favorite pastime was bass fishing, especially fishing tournaments. He also enjoyed all sports, photography, auto performance design, repair, racing and cave exploring.
Carl was a member of Broadmoor Baptist Church and Happy Hearts Life Group.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Dorothy Flanagan Erickson, of Ridgeland; son, Steve and wife, Susan; daughter, Debra Shoemake and husband, Billy; 4 grandchildren: Ashley & Andrew Erickson and Alise & Will Shoemake, all of Madison; sister, Joanne Smith, of Phoenix City, AL; and many nieces & nephews.
Friends are invited to visitation with the family beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the hour of the funeral service which begins at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 in the Chapel of Broadmoor Baptist Church, 1531 Highland Colony Pkwy in Madison. Interment will follow at Jessamine Cemetery in Ridgeland.
Memorials may be made to Broadmoor Baptist Church, Happy Hearts Life Group, the , or to Hospice Ministries, 450 Towne Center Blvd., Ridgeland, MS 39157.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 2, 2019