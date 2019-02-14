|
Dr. Carl Joseph Moran, Jr.
Diamondhead - Dr. Carl Joseph Moran, 76, of Diamondhead, completed his earthly journey at home surrounded by family and friends on February 11, 2019 following a lengthy illness. After graduating from Mississippi State University, Carl earned his medical degree at the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in 1968. After practicing family medicine in Raymond, MS for 20 years, he became board certified in Emergency Medicine and began a new chapter in his career as an emergency medicine physician at Memorial Hospital in Gulfport where he served until his retirement.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jacqueline Gwen, two daughters, Melissa Manderson (Chris) and Marianna Flowers (Carl), grandsons Jordan Curry and Tanner Leggett, and one granddaughter Ava Manderson. He is also survived by siblings Helen Teachout (Bill), Lowell Moran (Sue), Warren Moran (Alyce), Frances Gordy, Barbara Westerfield (Woody), Philip Moran (Sheila), and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Geneva Moran and his sister Edna Moran Lutz.
For fifty years Carl did what he loved best, practicing medicine. He especially loved the challenge of emergency medicine because, as he often said, he never knew what emergency was going to come through the door next. He also loved traveling and growing prize-winning camelias.
Visitation will be on Friday, February 15, 2019, from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm, at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln Delisle Road, Pass Christian, MS 39571. A Celebration of Life service will be at 2 pm on Saturday, February, 16, 2019, at the Diamondhead Community Church, 5301 Diamondhead Circle, Diamondhead, MS 39525, where friends may visit from 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm. A private interment will take place on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at the Moran Family Cemetery in Kiln at the family farm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Memorial Hospital of Gulfport Foundation, the Mississippi Coast Camellia Club, or a .
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 14, 2019