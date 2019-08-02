|
Carl Richard Morgan
Ridgeland - Memorial service for Mr. Carl Richard Morgan will be 11 a.m., Saturday, August 3, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Madison, Mississippi with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Graveside service will be 3 p.m., Saturday at Riverwood Memorial Park in Brookhaven.
Mr. Morgan, 77, of Ridgeland, passed from this life July 28, 2019. He was born in Brookhaven April 26, 1942, to the late Carl and Sarah Ann Morgan. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Madison. Mr. Morgan served his country in the United States Army as a helicopter pilot during the Vietnam War, where he received the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Bronze Star. He continued to serve other veterans by volunteering at the VA Hospital. He was employed as a sales manager. Mr. Morgan was an avid fan of all sporting events with Mississippi State. He was an accomplished artist and spent much of his free time painting old barn scenes.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Lori Young; and his sister, Nancy Dunaway (Dan).
Those remaining to cherish his memory are his wife, Marita Morgan; son, Craig Clifford Morgan; sister, Catherine Griffin (James); two grandchildren, Austin Young and Morgan Young; as well as other loving family members and friends.
With gratitude the family wishes to thank the nurses and staff of The State Veterans Home in Kosciusko, the E.R. nurses at Baptist Medical in Kosciusko, St Dominic Hospital in Jackson, the V.A. Hospital in Jackson and the Highland Home Rehab in Ridgeland for their compassion and care over the past few months.
Condolences and other information are available online at www.riverwoodfamily.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 2, 2019