|
|
Carla Collier Johnson
- - August 17, 1933 - July 13, 2019
Requiem Eucharist services for Carla Collier Johnson, 85, who died Saturday, July 13, at her residence, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, at Trinity Episcopal Church with the Rev Kenneth Ritter officiating.
Visitation will be from 9:30 am. until service time Thursday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.
Mrs. Johnson was born August 17, 1933, in Shreveport, the daughter of Byron and Carl Collier. After graduation from Byrd High School in Shreveport, she enrolled in Louisiana State University where she was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority and a rabid Tiger fan. With her husband Charles, she attended all home games in lifetime seats at Tiger Stadium. Throughout her adult years she collected tigers of all sizes and descriptions. Moving to Vidalia with her husband Charles in 1956, she joined Trinity Episcopal Church in Natchez where she regularly attended services and participated in many church activities including the Flower Guild. Recently, she became a member of the Daughters of the King. She also represented Trinity on the Natchez City Cemetery Board. With four small children at home, Mrs. Johnson accepted a position of nursery school teacher for half a day at Trinity Day School. After several years of teaching, she resigned to become a member of the Trinity School Board.
In 1974 she joined Barbara Kaiser and Katherine Killelea as owners and operators of Brown-Barnett-Dixon's Gift Shop. An avid gardener, she was a long time member of the Pilgrimage Garden Club, serving on a number of committees.
An active member of the Garden Lovers of Natchez, she was elected president for two terms. While living in Vidalia, she participated in the Vidalia Garden Club and the Chrysanthemum Society.
After moving to Beau Pre Country Club in 2000, she was appointed to the Architectural Review Board which was the overseer of building ordinances. In her retirement years Mrs. Johnson attended Charolais cattle conventions with her husband, played bridge with her friends, and did needlepoint projects for her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Also, she was the caregiver for her husband Charles during his long illness, performing all necessary tasks, including business affairs.
Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Charles, and two children, Charles L. Johnson, Jr and Carla Ann Johnson Lea.
Survivors include two children, Byron Johnson Edgecombe and husband, Kent, and William Carl Johnson and wife, Susan; one brother, Raye Collier; 10 grandchildren, Elise Jones and husband, Eric, Sean Marshall and wife, Whitney, Collier Lea and wife, Emily, Brittany A. Johnson, Anna Beth Johnson, Will Edgecombe and wife, Andrea, Craig Edgecombe, Ann Wilson Edgecombe, Peyton Johnson and Frederick Johnson; and six great-grandchildren.
Honorary pallbearers will be the ladies who were her bridge partners through the years.
Memorials may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, 305 S. Commerce Street, Natchez, MS 39120 or to a . On-line condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 16, 2019