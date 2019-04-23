|
|
Carol Bowers
Brandon - Some time during the early morning hours of Sunday, April 7th, Carol Bryant Bowers passed away peacefully at her home in Brandon, MS, at the age of 74. Her warm presence, grace and keen sense of humor will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Carol was a lifelong learner, with a passion for literature, history, art and nature. Throughout her lifetime she was active in her community by way of several social groups and many volunteerships. She was a devoted wife, a loving sister and mother, and a dear friend to many.
She is survived by her husband of over 50 years, Jack Bowers, age 77. She is also survived by her sister, Evelyn Bryant Wilkins, 92, and her three daughters: Diana Leigh Bowers (Moreton), 38, Libby Bowers Coombs, 52, and Sandra Bowers Lowther, 54.
Those who knew and loved her may please drop by the family home or send cards to pay their condolences. A public memorial service is being planned for a later date and will be announced at that time. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to either the ASPCA, St. Jude's, or the Benign Essential Blepharospasm Research Foundation at https://bebrf.z2systems.com/np/clients/bebrf/donation.jsp
"The Lord does not look at the things man looks at. Man looks at the outward appearance, but the Lord looks at the heart." -- I Samuel 16:7
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 23, 2019