Carol Brown Noller
Ridgeland, MS - Carol Brown Noller, 82, passed away at her home in Ridgeland, surrounded by her loving family and longtime friends, on March 17th, 2020.
Carol was born in Lena, Mississippi on November 25th, 1937 to the late Maggie Jewel Trippe and Joy Glover Brown. She attended Lena High School, graduating in the class of 1955. She worked in Jackson after graduation as a medical assistant. Carol was a member of the McDonald Baptist Church in Lena.
Carol married her first husband Wilver Lee Clark, and they had three children: LaDonna, Sue, and Glen. He preceded her in death.
She later married Roger Lee Noller in 1974; they were married for forty-five years. Carol and Roger owned a local paper, "The Thrifty Nickel" for many years serving the Jackson area. From 1980 to 2002, she worked at Morco Foods in Jackson.
Carol enjoyed crossword puzzles, watching Fox News, and taking walks. She was an amazing cook and she loved being outdoors, gardening, and traveling. Above all, she was very proud of and loved her family and dogs dearly.
She is survived by her daughters, LaDonna (David) Nicholson of Indiana, and Sue (Michael) Harrell of Richland; her daughter-in-law, Barbara Clark Adams; four grandchildren, Lauren (Steven) Lofthus, Leigh (Chris) Spangler, Shannon (Jack) Laseter, and Matthew (Kimberly) Harrell; great grandchildren, Graham, London, Liam, Ava, and Addison; and her nieces and nephews.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Glen Clark; and her brothers, Glover Braxton Brown and Charles Lafayette Brown.
Funeral Services will be held at McDonald Cemetery in Lena on Saturday, March 21st at 11:00 a.m.
Memorial donations may be made in Carol's memory to CARA-Community Animal Rescue and Adoption of Mississippi. 601-922-7575 or carams.org.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020