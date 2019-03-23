|
|
Carole Ann Pigott
Santa Fe, NM - Carole Ann Pigott, aged 70, passed away January 9, 2019 at her home in Santa Fe, New Mexico after a long battle with cancer. Born May 18, 1948 in Houston Texas to Jim and Zita (Radokovitz) Pigott she grew up in Jackson, MS and spent most of her adult life in Santa Fe, NM. Always an artist, Carole was inspired while traveling in France, the Mississippi Delta, and her beloved Santa Fe. Her greatest inspiration came from her friendship with the author Eudora Welty. She spent many years developing a series of paintings entitled "The Welty Series". One of Carole's most profound experiences came when she camped on the Gulf Coast three months after Hurricane Katrina to set up the art supply relief effort. She developed her craft from charcoals, watercolor, pastels, and finally oils. An exhibition of her paintings "The Power of Light" is currently on display in the Marietta/Cobb Museum of Art. "Coke", as she was known by her family, was a dog person and her wish was to die at home with her latest pals, Laptop and Buffalito. Her friends and family helped her make that wish come true.
A funeral service was held in Santa Fe, New Mexico on January 19, 2019 and the Reverend Hollis Walker was the officiant.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019