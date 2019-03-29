Services
Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1161 Highland Colony Pkwy
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(601) 853-7696
For more information about
Carole Johnson
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ascencion Lutheran Church
Service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Ascencion Lutheran Church
Graveside service
Following Services
Parkway Memorial Cemetary
Ridgeland, MS
Carole Dawn McCollum Johnson


Carole Dawn McCollum Johnson

Ridgeland - Carole Dawn McCollum Johnson of Ridgeland was born in East McKeesport, PA, on December 1, 1941, the third child of Ellen and W. A. McCollum. The bombs dropping on Pearl Harbor were not the only explosions that week, as Dawn entered the world to live and love passionately whomever she met and wherever she went!

A graduate of Concordia College in Austin, TX, Dawn taught students in Lutheran schools in Dallas before moving to Mississippi in 1973 with the love of her life, Thomas Porter Johnson, whom she married in 1960. While raising her daughters in Brandon,

Dawn thoroughly enjoyed her career, traveling throughout the state as a Nestle Foods sales rep, a job that earned her the moniker Candy Lady, by the Crossgates neighborhood children who adored her. Both devout Lutherans, Dawn and Tom attended Acsencion Lutheran Church and made sure their daughters and grandchildren were raised with a strong faith.

Dawn is survived by her two daughters, Shannon Johnson (James) Warnock and Christina Johnson Lowry, both of Rdgeland; five grandchildren, Loden Snell, Amelia Warnock, Jay Warnock, Eliza Warnock, and Quinn Lowry, all of Ridgeland; a sister, Marlene (Reverend William) Naumann and a brother, Michael (Diane) McCollum, both of California; and several nieces, nephews, and godchildren.

Visitation will be held at Parkway Funeral Home on Friday, March 29, from 4-7 pm. On Saturday, March 30, a second visitation will be held from 10-11 am at Ascencion Lutheran Church, followed by services in the church at 11. A graveside service will immediately follow at Parkway Memorial Cemetary in Ridgeland.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 29, 2019
