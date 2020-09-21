Carole E. Poquette
Canton - Carole Poquette (Dicken), 73, of Canton, Mississippi, passed away September 20, 2020. Graveside services will be 2:00 pm Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the Canton Cemetery.
Carole was born to Benjamin Dicken and Hilda Wiggers, May 21, 1947, in Jackson, Mississippi. She graduated from William B Murrah High School in 1965 and studied at Mississippi University of Women. She married Frank Poquette in 1968, and they lived together in Ladysmith, Wisconsin. Together they had two children and were married 23 years.
She leaves as her legacy, children; Paige Pinnow (Ryon) and Brooke Cooley (Brian). She also leaves to cherish her memory three grandchildren; Ragan, Emma Grace and Piper. Her children and grandchildren remember her as a loving mom/mamaw with a caring heart. Her sister Lisa Grantham (Keith) and nephew Tim Hughes will also live in her legacy.
She was preceded in death by Benjamin Dicken, (father), Hilda Wiggers, (mother), and Frances Alder, (sister).
A guestbook is available at breelandfuneralhome.com
.