Carole Lee Baker
Carole Lee Baker at age 81, was called home by our LORD, on November 25, 2019. After a long and valiant battle with breast cancer, she passed in her home in Fernandina Beach, FL surrounded by her loving family.
Born on February 12, 1938 in Dearborn MI, she was the daughter of the late Leon and Florence Funkhouser. She married her high school sweetheart, David Wesley Baker, June 7, 1958. Raising her family and being a wonderful wife was her passion and purpose, she truly lived the definition of leading by example. She loved so deeply, cared tremendously for humankind, gave generously to anyone in need, and had a strength and determination that was especially recognized these last few months.
Mrs. Baker was brutally honest, but always with love. She was interested in her family's lives, and genuinely wanted to know and understand their thoughts and opinions. She was always there as a source of strength when anyone was going through the challenges of life.
In addition to her husband of 61 years, she leaves behind her daughter, Laura Rosener and husband, Mark, her son, James Baker and wife, Patti, her daughter Jeanie Snyder and husband, Alan and Son Richard Baker and wife, Kathleen. Her relationships with all 9 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren, resulted in a legacy of family unity, love, strength, compassion and dedication to family.
The family is planning to gather and celebrate her life later in the coming spring.
"The LORD is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures; he leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul; he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name's sake. Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff comfort me. Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever".
Psalms 23
The family asks that memorial contributions be made in her name to the First Coast Cancer Foundation at www.firstcoastcancerfoundation.org
