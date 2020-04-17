|
|
Carole Sanders Williams
Byram - Carole Sanders Williams passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 in Clinton, MS. She was born to the late Hubert and Mary Margaret Sanders in Cleveland, MS in 1942. She graduated from Cleveland High School and Delta State University. She was proud to have been the Head "Delta Belle" and lead at the Gator Bowl in the early 1960's.
Carole loved teaching children in the Biloxi School System and Raymond Elementary. She had a love for her Church, Pastor and her Sunday school class the "Wynndale Winners." Carole was known for her infectious laugh, her smile and she never met a stranger.
She is preceded in death by her brother, David Sanders and her parents.
Mrs. Williams is survived by her husband of 30 years, Coach John M. Williams; daughter, Lauren (Dr. David) Reed and their son, Jackson Reed of Tupelo; son, Michael Collins (Pamela) and their daughter, Sloan; step-daughters, Johnelyn Wilson, Cindy Ringler (Lance), Melissa Correy (Mike) and their children, Taylor, Jonathan, Olivia, Matthew, Lindy, Regan, James Rivers and Gabriel; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Leigh Sanders of Wildomar, CA and Mel Sanders (Sandra) of Lilburn GA; sister, Daty Sanders Rochelle (Charles) of Clinton, MS; numerous nieces and nephews; caregiver and dear friend, Dianne Benton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wynndale Baptist Church, St. Jude or the MS . A private graveside service will be held at Lakewood South Memorial Park with a memorial service to be at a later date.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020