Services
Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1161 Highland Colony Pkwy
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(601) 853-7696
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Caroline Gale Mallette Purser


1956 - 2019
Caroline Gale Mallette Purser Obituary
Caroline Gale Mallette Purser

Jackson - Caroline Gale Mallette Purser, 63, passed away at home on August 10, 2019. Gale was born on April 26, 1956, to Thomas John Mallette and Catherine Johnston Mallette. In her youth, Gale was a member of the Hanging Moss Swim Club and the dance team at St. Joseph High School, where she excelled academically and graduated prior to attending Millsaps College. Gale was resilient; and, though she struggled mightily with her health, she professed a love for God that was steadfast until her passing, whereupon she was reunited with her beloved parents.

The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to the doctors, nurses, caregivers and all others who lovingly came to Gale's aid in times of need. She is survived by her daughter, Amelia Purser Bailey (Mike), and three grandchildren (Ellie, Catherine and Nelson). Gale is also survived by her brothers Bob Mallette (Mary), Jack Mallette and Jim Mallette (Debbie) and many nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to visitation with the family from 10am-12pm on Saturday, August 17 at Parkway Funeral Home in Ridgeland followed by a chapel funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (https://namims.org).
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 16, 2019
