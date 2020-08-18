Caroline Kelly Ball
Yazoo City - Caroline Kelly Ball, age 80, a devoted and selfless wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on Tuesday August 18, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
Caroline was born in Greenwood, MS on April 8, 1940, the second eldest of five children. She spent her earliest years in Cleveland, MS and later moved to Yazoo City in the eighth grade. She graduated from Yazoo City High School where she was elected Most Beautiful, Who's Who, football maid, a class favorite, and she also represented Yazoo City in the Miss Hospitality pageant. She attended Mississippi College for Women and was a member of the Lockhart Social Club before working in banking in Yazoo City, Gulport, and later in Vicksburg.
Caroline married Jimmie Ball on April 6, 1963 and they moved to Vicksburg, MS where they became members of Crawford Street United Methodist Church and where they made their home for more than 50 years. Caroline loved her banking clients and they loved her, but her greatest joy and purpose was always her family. Forever the caregiver, Caroline poured her love into her two boys and later cared for her ailing parents in their greatest time of need. She was always placing others before herself. Even as Alzheimer's advanced, Caroline could often be found in other patient's rooms attempting to comfort them.
Caroline was predeceased by her parents, Murry and Sarah Kelly, formerly of Yazoo City; and a sister, Sara Beth Vincent of Alexandria, LA She is survived by her beloved husband and partner of 57 years, Jimmie Ball; her son and daughter in law, Dr. James W. Ball, Jr. and Tonya Ball of Plano, TX; and their children, Kimberly Kelly Ball and Carter Ball; her son and daughter in law Rob and Ashley Ball of Houston, TX and their children, Brin Ryland Ball, Hayes Ball, Layton Ball and Linden Grace Ball of Houston, TX. She is also survived by sisters, Ann Kelly Raley (Don) of Carlisle, PA, and Becky Kelly of Oxford, MS; and her brother, Bob Kelly of Jackson, MS.
The family wishes to thank the staff at The Nichols Center in Madison, MS and Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, MS.
A graveside service will be held on Friday August 21st at 4:00PM in Glenwood Cemetery in Yazoo City. All interested family and friends are cordially invited to attend. Condolences can be posted at Striklin-King.com
Memorials may be made to Crawford Street United Methodist Church at 900 Crawford Street, Vicksburg, MS 39180 or to the MIND Center at UMMC, Development Accounting, 2500 N. State Street, Jackson, MS 39216.