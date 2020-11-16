Caroline Van Zandt Windsor
Caroline Van Zandt Windsor, 88, literally fell asleep in Our Lord, on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Field Memorial Hospital in Centreville, Mississippi. She had lived with her family at St. Paul's Rectory in Woodville, Mississippi, where her son serves as Vicar. She was born in Ashland, Kentucky on January 21, 1932. Caroline grew up in Huntington, West Virginia. She attended Salem Academy in Winston Salem, North Carolina, and Stephen's College in Columbia, Missouri.
Caroline was a member of several historical and genealogical societies, outreach groups, and in later life, while living in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky; Jackson, Mississippi; and also in Monroeville, Alabama, she delighted in tutoring young people in public schools to read. Church was her passion. She loved the Episcopal Church, and was active in the Episcopal Church Women, The Altar Guild, and was a member of The Order of the King.
Caroline Was preceded in death by her mother and step-father Virginia and Richard Van Zandt of Huntington, West Virginia. Her father, George Reynolds Snyder, of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky. Her husband, Walter Mills Windsor, of Pt. Pleasant, West Virginia. Her sisters Nancy Jane Van Zandt Bolton, and Hale Van Zandt Colton, both of Charlottesville, Virginia. Her daughter-in-Law Harra Shortle Windsor, and many beloved dogs and horses.
Caroline is survived by her daughter Mrs. Caroline Windsor Forman (Monte) of Barlow, Ohio; her son, The Rev. Dr. Walter Van Zandt Windsor, Woodville, Mississippi; three grandchildren; James Windsor Chandler (Rachel), Harris Dickson Van Zandt Windsor, Walter Augustus Windsor. One great-grandchild, Jack Douglas Chandler.
In consideration of Covid-19, and the advanced ages of many of Caroline's much loved extended family and friends, as well as distances to travel, it was her wish to have a private family burial service at Rosemont Plantation, Woodville, Mississippi, with a memorial service or reception to follow at another time.
In Lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Post Office Box 207, Woodville, Mississippi, 39669, or a favorite charity
. Perhaps even a random act of kindness in her memory, and in honor of "the Angels, Archangels, and all of the company of Heaven…" of which she is now a part.