Services
Lakewood South Funeral Home
430 MCCLUER RD
Jackson, MS 39212
(601) 922-2123
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Carolyn A. Hardy


1943 - 2019
Carolyn A. Hardy Obituary
Carolyn A. Hardy

Byram - Carolyn A Hardy, 75, passed away on Sunday, August 10, 2019 at her home in Byram. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 13 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Lakewood South Funeral Home, 430 McCluer Rd, Jackson, MS. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home chapel on Wednesday at 11:00 AM with visitation one hour prior. Interment will be at Lakewood South Memorial Park.

She is preceded in death by husbands, Tommy Green, John Elkins, and Leonard Hardy; daughter, Shiela Green Tran; parents, Walter and Jennie Saxton Guthrie; and 6 siblings.

She is survived by her children, Liz Bullard-Ray and Grady Green (Michelle); grandchildren, Ashley Johnston, Chad Green, Zach Bullard (Ksyusha), and Bo Bullard; great grandchildren, Chad, Caitlynn and Carter Green; siblings, Clairese Davis, Buck Guthrie (Rea), Herb Guthrie, and Dot Williamson, who was also her best friend.

Please visit lakewoodfuneralhomes.com for online guestbook.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 13, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
