|
|
Carolyn A. Hardy
Byram - Carolyn A Hardy, 75, passed away on Sunday, August 10, 2019 at her home in Byram. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 13 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Lakewood South Funeral Home, 430 McCluer Rd, Jackson, MS. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home chapel on Wednesday at 11:00 AM with visitation one hour prior. Interment will be at Lakewood South Memorial Park.
She is preceded in death by husbands, Tommy Green, John Elkins, and Leonard Hardy; daughter, Shiela Green Tran; parents, Walter and Jennie Saxton Guthrie; and 6 siblings.
She is survived by her children, Liz Bullard-Ray and Grady Green (Michelle); grandchildren, Ashley Johnston, Chad Green, Zach Bullard (Ksyusha), and Bo Bullard; great grandchildren, Chad, Caitlynn and Carter Green; siblings, Clairese Davis, Buck Guthrie (Rea), Herb Guthrie, and Dot Williamson, who was also her best friend.
Please visit lakewoodfuneralhomes.com for online guestbook.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 13, 2019