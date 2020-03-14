|
|
Carolyn Anderson Tyson
Holly Springs - Carolyn Louise Tyson (nee Anderson), aged 89, died peacefully at the Baptist Reynolds Hospice House in Collierville, TN, on Friday, March 13, 2020. Carolyn was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, Dr. Robert E. Tyson (Bob).
She was born on August 31, 1930, in Memphis, TN, to Ellis Bryan Anderson and Jane Lutz Anderson. She graduated from Hutchison School in Memphis, TN, and went back to school in her early 40s. She earned a Bachelor's Degree in Christian Education at Belhaven College in Jackson, MS.
She served for many years as head of adult education at Galloway United Methodist Church and later became a diaconal minister in the Mississippi United Methodist Conference, both in Jackson. When she and Bob retired to his hometown of Holly Springs, she took an active role in their local church - setting up a prayer group, teaching Sunday School and leading Bible studies.
Carolyn had a long rich life, loved by family and friends. She was kind to all, and her sense of humor put a smile on many a face. She was adventurous and followed her own path despite the conventions of the time. She supported all of her children's activities - from sports to Girl Scouts to water balloon fights at the beach. She was a true night owl, staying up late to work on genealogy or crossword puzzles. She enjoyed time with her friends in the Birthday Girls lunch group and the Thursday Club.
She is survived by four children who cherished her: Jane Franklin Tyson of Collierville, TN; Robert Emmon Tyson, Jr. (Irene Dumas Tyson) of Columbia, SC; Carolyn Louise (Lou) Tyson of Holly Springs, MS; and Sara Tyson Hannon (William James Hannon, Jr.) of Germantown, TN. Carolyn was adored by her six grandchildren: Jessica Phillips Tyson, Virginia Boyd Tyson (John Adkins James), Anne Watkins Tyson, Ruth Emmon Tyson, Elizabeth Louise (Elise) Hannon, William James (Will) Hannon, III, and her great grandchild Campbell Reeder James. She was predeceased by her sister Jane Franklin Anderson and daughter Laura Virginia Tyson.
The family would like to thank the Brookdale Dogwood Creek and Baptist Hospice teams for their wonderful care.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020