Carolyn Ann Williamson Hull
Madison -
Carolyn Ann Williamson Hull, 88, was a loving, devoted, and supporting wife, mother of two boys, and grandmother to four grandchildren, lovingly known by her grandchildren as "NA". She was a thoughtful, reliable friend to so many people in her life. Carolyn joined her lord and savior, Jesus Christ, as she passed away peacefully November 18, 2020.
Carolyn Ann was born April 7, 1932 in Greenwood, MS to David Oscar Williamson and Carrie Williams Williamson. She was a proud 1951 graduate of Greenwood High School and 1955 graduate of MSCW. Carolyn met Calvin "Sonny" Hull in 1952 while he was at Mississippi State. She was MSU's Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity's "Dream Girl" in 1953. Carolyn and Sonny Hull married in 1955 and they immediately began his commitment to the United States Air Force with flight training military service stops in Big Spring, Hondo & San Antonio, Texas, Valdosta, Georgia, and Langley Air Force base in Hampton, Virginia.
Upon returning to Mississippi, Carolyn taught school at Bailey Jr. High School, as a physical education teacher, in Jackson, while Calvin was in medical school and conducted his residency at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. In addition to being athletic, Carolyn was very artistic. While teaching school in the 60's, she was also usually drafting medical illustrations for Dr. Arthur Guyton's "Textbook of Medical Physiology" at night. Before the days of computers, Carolyn would draw free hand medical drawings of the heart or other body organs for the physiology textbooks. As a talented, patient artist she could meticulously draw or paint any subject she focused.
Carolyn was competitive and enjoyed playing golf, trips with Sonny to Mississippi State football games, watching her children's and grandchildren's sporting events, and their trips to the Mississippi Gulf Coast where they would play golf, boat & fish, and enjoy one of their favorite foods, raw oysters. She enjoyed playing many rounds of golf with her girlfriends at Colonial Country Club. As they all aged together, the group eventually evolved into a "Bunko" group.
Carolyn focused countless hours over many years later in life researching and documenting, before Ancestry.com
, the genealogy of the "Hull" family ancestry tree dating back nearly 400 years to the year 1630 and the entry of the "Hull" family to Plymouth Colony from England. Carolyn was also passionate about gardening and enjoyed many pets which were a big part of their lives for over sixty years. Most importantly, she was always there to loyally support her husband, children, grandchildren and many dear friends. Blessed with empathy to look out for the elderly relative in need.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Calvin "Sonny" Travis Hull, MD of Jackson. She is survived by her two sons and four grandchildren, Phil and Christie Hull, and sons Chris Hull and John David Hull of Madison, MS, Calvin Hull and his daughter, Meredith Hull, and son, Travis Hull, of Dallas, Texas.
Jesus Christ died on the Cross for our sins so that we may enjoy eternal life.
Please join us in celebrating the life of Carolyn at 11:00am Monday November 23, 2020 at Parkway Funeral Home in Ridgeland, MS preceded by visitation from 10am-11am. Donations would be appreciated in her honor at the Highland Colony Baptist Church in Ridgeland, MS.