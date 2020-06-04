Carolyn Clarke Stewart
Raymond - Carolyn Clarke Stewart, 88, passed away on June 3, 2020 at The Blake at Township in Ridgeland, MS. Funeral services will be held at 12:15 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Raymond Presbyterian Church in Raymond, MS. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until noon before the service. Graveside services will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Raymond Cemetery.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Roger C. Stewart and her sister, Avis Pauline Clarke.
Carolyn is survived by her son, Dr. Clarke Stewart (Frankie), her daughter, Dr. Paula Stewart Strange; her grandchildren, Clarke Stewart, Jr., Susannah Stewart, Philip Stewart, Dr. Stewart Strange (Cassi), Adelaide Strange Hays (Andrew) and Roger Strange; and great grandchildren, Waverly Kate Strange, Dempsey Stewart Strange and Isabelle Kate Hays.
In lieu of flowers, please make any memorial gifts to Raymond Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 1414, Raymond, MS 39154.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.