Carolyn Clarke Stewart
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Clarke Stewart

Raymond - Carolyn Clarke Stewart, 88, passed away on June 3, 2020 at The Blake at Township in Ridgeland, MS. Funeral services will be held at 12:15 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Raymond Presbyterian Church in Raymond, MS. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until noon before the service. Graveside services will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Raymond Cemetery.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Roger C. Stewart and her sister, Avis Pauline Clarke.

Carolyn is survived by her son, Dr. Clarke Stewart (Frankie), her daughter, Dr. Paula Stewart Strange; her grandchildren, Clarke Stewart, Jr., Susannah Stewart, Philip Stewart, Dr. Stewart Strange (Cassi), Adelaide Strange Hays (Andrew) and Roger Strange; and great grandchildren, Waverly Kate Strange, Dempsey Stewart Strange and Isabelle Kate Hays.

In lieu of flowers, please make any memorial gifts to Raymond Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 1414, Raymond, MS 39154.

For the full obituary go to the Wright & Ferguson website at www.wrightferguson.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Raymond Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
JUN
6
Funeral service
12:15 PM
Raymond Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
JUN
6
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Raymond Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
201 Hinds Blvd
Raymond, MS 39154
6018575625
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved