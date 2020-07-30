1/
Carolyn F. Blansett
1949 - 2020
Carolyn F. Blansett

Florence - Carolyn F. Blansett, 71, of Florence, passed away on July 28, 2020 at Baptist Hospital.

She was born on April 20, 1949 to the late Berry Holeman and the late Willie Mae Holeman. A native of Mississippi, Carolyn was a loving person who would help anyone in need. She had the biggest heart and was the glue that held the family together. She worked with her daughter in the cleaning industry and had previously worked for Capital Security. Carolyn was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She was also the soul mate to her husband, Bernardo. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved being called Granny.

Carolyn is survived by her husband of 55 years, Bernardo Blansett, daughters, Suzette Hawthorne (Skipper) and Michelle Strickland (Billy); sons, Bernardo Blansett, Jr. (Anna), Stephen Blansett (Amanda) and Jonathan Blansett (Teri); sisters, Deborah Carson (J.B.) and Glenda Butler (Ray); brother, William Holeman (Tasha); 16 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Carolyn is preceded in death by her daughter, Nicole Blansett and brother, Keith Holeman.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials in her name are suggested to St. Jude Children's Home.

Visitation will be Friday July 31, 2020 at Natchez Trace Funeral Home from 5-7:00pm with a chapel service at 2:00pm on Saturday August 1, 2020. Interment will follow in Natchez Trace Memorial Park Cemetery in Madison.






Published in Clarion Ledger from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Natchez Trace Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
(601) 898-8565
