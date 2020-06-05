Carolyn Hollingsworth SmithCanton - Carolyn Hollingsworth Smith, 83 from Canton, peacefully passed away Thursday morning, June 4, 2020 at Willow Creek Nursing Home in Byram.Her family cordially invites those able to meet them at Lake Harbor Baptist Church, Brandon, MS beginning from 1:00 until 3:00 Saturday, June 6 to reminisce about the life of Carolyn. Funeral services will begin at 3:00 officiated by Brother T J Porter with burial at Old Pisgah Cemetery.Born Carolyn Ann Hollingsworth in Lake, MS. to the late Albert Addison Hollingsworth and the late Joanna Gay Hollingsworth, Carolyn was married to Jack M Smith who resides at their home in Canton, MS.Affectionately referred to as Mamaw, she would often be found in the kitchen or outside in her yard. Her family and friends fondly remember her cooking her infamous chocolate poke cake, fish with fries, peas and cornbread, buttered biscuits and other delicious treats. When not in the kitchen, Carolyn enjoyed gardening, yard work, and her "burn pile". For many years she and Jack worked tirelessly operating Frank's Bait Shop and Bob's convenience stores on Hwy 43 by the reservoir. From early in the morning to late at night, Carolyn often displayed a warm smile and kind words to her many customers that stopped for fishing tackle and food.Besides her parents, Carolyn is preceded in death by her four brothers and their wives; Welch and Edna Hollingsworth, Joe and Dot Hollingsworth, Albert and Fannie Hollingsworth, Marcus Hollingsworth all of the Lake community, and a grandson Michael "Hunter" Smith that brought her many years of joy and entertainment. Along with husband Jack, Carolyn is survived by her sister Margaret Hollingsworth and niece Pat Lowe of whom she was very close, both residents of Lake. She is survived by all her children: Albert Usry, Clinton, MS; Sabrina Mabry, Birmingham, AL.; Billy Joe Watkins (Marley), O'Fallon, IL.; Cheryl Whidden, Corpus Christi, TX.; Kimberly (Russell) Hearn, Madison, MS.; and Michael (Cissy) Smith, Sand Hill, MS. and her eight grandchildren; Aandrea Thomas, Hollie Collins, Crystal Rockhold, Katie Honeycutt, Wes Whidden, Garrett Hearn, Lauren Hobson and Anna Carol Evans, six great grandchildren; Ashleigh Rockhold, Elijah Collins, Kipton Collins, Presley McClellan, Ella James McClellan, Hunt Evans and Vaiden Evans. She was blessed with a large and loving family which included many nieces and nephews.