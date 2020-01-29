Services
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
601-824-6018
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
3:30 PM
Fillmore Cemetery
Haughton, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Johnson


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Johnson Obituary
Carolyn Johnson

Brandon, MS - Carolyn Hickman Johnson, age 88, passed away peacefully on the morning of Monday, January 20th, 2020 in Waynesburg, PA.

Born October 4th, 1931 in Cotton Valley, LA, she was one of seven children to William James Hickman and Julia McFarland Hickman. She was a longtime resident of Yazoo City, MS, and later Brandon, MS. She was married in April of 1952 to John E. Johnson until his passing in October of 1994. Together, John and Carolyn had three children, three grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

Carolyn is survived by her daughters Judy Stuart and Robbie Johnson, son Jerry Wayne Johnson, grandsons Edward Stuart, Jamie Stuart, and Joe Johnson, siblings Mack Hickman and Glenda Champagne, and many other close friends and family.

Visitation will be held on Friday evening, January 31st, from 5-7p.m. at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS. A memorial service will be held there the following morning, February 1st, at 10a.m. A burial service will be held later that day at Fillmore Cemetery in Haughton, LA at 3:30 p.m.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
Download Now