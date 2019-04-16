Carolyn Jones Harris



Ridgeland - Carolyn Jones Harris, 85, passed away Sunday April 14, 2019 at her residence in Ridgeland, MS. She was born October 17th, 1933 to the late Radford and Dorothy Babb Jones in Jackson, MS. Carolyn was a graduate from Central High School. She enjoyed gardening and beautiful flowers. Carolyn was a social butterfly who loved people and was very active at First Presbyterian Church, where she was a member. She has two sons that she loved dearly and took care of.Carolyn is preceded in death by her husband- Ted Harris Sr.; her parents- Radford and Dorothy Jones and her brother- John Jones; and her cousin- Meg Jones.She is survived by two sons- Ted Harris Jr. and Tim Harris; brother- Ken Jones; sister- Vickie Jones; and numerous nieces.Services will be held Wednesday April 17th, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church in Madison. Visitation is from 9 AM-10 AM followed by a service at 10 AM with Reverend Bob Lane officiating. Interment will be at Lakewood Memorial Park on Clinton Blvd.In lieu of flowers please donate to First Presbyterian Church 7717 Old Canton Rd Madison, MS 39110.