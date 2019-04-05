|
|
Carolyn L. Montgomery
Madison - For we know, God has seen fit to call from among us a dear mother, daughter, sister, niece, friend and beloved veteran, Carolyn L. Montgomery. We come to celebrate our loved one's ascent upon high because we know she is not dead only resting in bosom of Jesus.
Carolyn was bon August 31, 1943 in Kentucky to Jessie & Mabel Lauderdale. She was one of the eight children born to this union. She was employed with Veterans Affairs for many years until retiring.
She accepted Christ at an early age she was a long-time member of Lake Harbor Church of Christ. After high school Carolyn Joined the United States Armed Forces where she sacrificed her life for many years for the good of her country and her family. She was a long-time member of the Female Veterans of Mississippi.
She is preceded is passing by her parents, Jessie & Mabel Lauderdale, one son, I.H. Montgomery III, one brother, Jessie Lauderdale. Grandparents, William Lauderdale Sr. & Mollie Sykes.
Carolyn is remembered by her loving husband of 52 wonderful years Mr. I.H. Montgomery Jr. of Madison, MS., five sons, Darryl Montgomery of Jackson, MS., Timothy "Wayne' (Latarsha) Montgomery of Clinton, MS., Rodney (Heather) Montgomery of Ridgeland, MS., James M. Montgomery of Augusta, GA., Jackie Anderson of Bolingbrook, IL., one daughter, Michelle Brown of Chicago, IL. four sisters, Vernita Aikens of Garland, TX., Judi Lovett of Pooler, GA., Denise Lauderdale of Jeffersonville, IN., and Lisa McNeal of Garland, TX. three brothers, Darryl Lauderdale of Columbus, Ohio, David Lauderdale of Clarksville, TN., Charles Lauderdale of Dallas, Tx. Twenty grandchildren and six great grandchildren, host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 5, 2019