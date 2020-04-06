|
Carolyn Nolan Sullivan
Carolyn Nolan Sullivan passed away on April 3, 2020 at OCH Regional Medical Center in Starkville, MS with her daughter Linda and son Terry at her side. Carolyn was 89. She was born and reared in Pontotoc, MS and married her late husband Donald Sullivan from Okolona, MS.
Carolyn and Don began their life together in Nashville, TN where Don attended the Southern School for Printing after serving in World War II. Don's brother, Herbert, invited them to move to West Point, MS and work with him in the printing and office supply business. While living in West Point their two children, Linda and Terry, were born.
Later, Carolyn and Don purchased their own print shop and office supply in Eupora, MS. This is when Carolyn became directly involved with the operations of the business and would later tell stories of how young Linda and Terry would play at Sullivan's while she and Don operated the printing presses.
Approximately four years later the Sullivans moved their business to downtown Starkville. Carolyn remained active in the business and was one of the few founding business owners of her generation remaining on Main Street.
As founder and owner of Sullivan's Office Supply, Carolyn received numerous awards including a Preservation Award for the restoration of 123 Main Street Building into its original form, allowing for retail and professional space. The Mississippi Downtown Development award for "Outstanding Storefront Design Improvements" for the restoration and combining of three Main Street properties into what is today Sullivan's Office Supply at 204 Main Street as well as other preservation and downtown promotional awards.
The Joy Sunday School Class at First Baptist Church in Starkville was a vital part of her life. So many friends, loving , caring and ministering.
Carolyn was the last remaining sibling of the three daughters of Mattie and Carroll Nolan. She is survived by her daughter Linda (Steve), son Terry (Jackie), four grandchildren, Lorin (Will) Chancellor, Tyson Langston, Zachery Sullivan, Nicholas Sullivan, and five great grandchildren, Caroline and Emily Chancellor, Nolan, Carter and Carlisle Langston.
Due to virus regulations there was a private family service performed by former employee, family friend and now minister, Bill Murphy at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Starkville. Memorials may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or [email protected] or to the charity of your love.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020