Carolyn Overby
Pearl - Carolyn Overby passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson. Visitation will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 12pm - 2:00pm at Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home in Flowood. Funeral services will follow at 2pm in the funeral home chapel with interment at Floral Hills.
She retired from accounting in 2006 from Bill's Dollars Store. She loved her family and watching LSU sports.
She is preceded in death by parents, Robert and Lennie Morris; brother, Robert Morris; and sister, Deborah Morris.
She is survived by daughters, Cindy (Chris) Henderson and Connie Overby (Gary Lee); sisters, Betty (Jimmy) Payne and Susan (Benny) Brewer; grandchildren, Christopher (Stephanie) Kile and Corey (Katelyn) Henderson; great-grandchildren, Avery Kile, Bailey Kile, Thomas Knight, and Annie Belle Kile; niece, Christy Payne; and nephews, Gregory (Jamie) Shelton and Scott Shelton.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 24, 2019