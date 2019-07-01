Carolyn Sue Moulder



Brandon - Carolyn Sue McAlpin Moulder, 81, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She lived a life of great faith and love; and she shared both freely with all who encountered her. She enjoyed gardening, and especially cooking for others and seeing people enjoy it. She retired as the Human Resources Director of Dillards. She was a long time member of Oak Forest Baptist Church in Jackson, serving in many capacities. After moving to Rankin County in 2002, she became a member of First Baptist Church of Brandon.



She is preceded in death by her husband John Dan Moulder, Sr. Survivors include; daughters Terri Torrence of Brandon; Traci Lingle (Scott) of Pearl, son; John Dan Moulder, Jr. "Danny" of Pearl and step son Dennis Dan Moulder of Yazoo; grandchildren, Jeffrey Goldsmith, Tanner Lingle, Torri Armstrong, Taylor Torrence, Lauren Wiltshire, Logan Moulder, Dan Moulder, and Brittany Echols; and great-granddaughter, Anne Caroline Armstrong.



Visitation is scheduled for Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 5:00pm till 7:00pm at Ott and Lee Funeral Home, Brandon. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Ott and Lee at 11:00am. Interment will be at Lakewood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to .



Online condolences may be made at www.ottandlee.com. Published in Clarion Ledger on July 1, 2019