Carolyn Virginia McLain DukesBrandon, MS - Carolyn Virginia McLain Dukes, 87, passed away Sat. Nov. 21, 2020 at Peach Tree Village Nursing Home in Brandon, MS. Graveside Services will be at 1pm on Tues. Nov. 24, 2020 at the Puckett Cemetery in Puckett, MS. Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS is handling arrangements.Mrs. Dukes was born on June 4, 1933 in Puckett, MS to the late Garron Patrick McLain and Mattie Leon Jones McLain. She enjoyed music and was a music teacher for many years.Mrs. Dukes is survived by her sister, Marianna McLain Martin (Dan) and several nieces and nephews. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Dr. George Houston Dukes Jr. and a brother, Dr. Patrick G. McLain.