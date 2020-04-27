|
Carolyn Walker McGuffee
Brandon, MS - Carolyn Walker McGuffee, age 74, a resident of Brandon, MS passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 at Brandon Nursing and Rehabilitation in Brandon, MS. Visitation will be held Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS. A graveside service will be held Thursday at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Newton, MS.
Mrs. McGuffee was born September 8, 1945 in Newton, MS to George McNeil Walker and Zola Mae Blackmon Walker. She graduated from Newton High School and attended ECJC prior to marriage. She was married to Durwood E. McGuffee, Sr. at Bethel Baptist Church where she was a member. Mrs. McGuffee worked as an office manager for Tri-Miss metal recycling. She loved her family very much and spending time with them brought great joy to her life. She will be missed by all who loved and knew her.
Mrs. McGuffee was preceded in death by her parents, George McNeil Walker and Zola Mae Blackmon Walker and her brothers, James M. Walker and Billy B. Walker.
Mrs. McGuffee is survived by her husband of 55 years, Durwood E. McGuffee, Sr.; daughter, Sherry Lynn McGuffee Johnson and her husband Don K. Johnson; son, Durwood E. McGuffee, Jr. and his wife Leslie A Riggs McGuffee; grandchildren, Joshua Dylan McGuffee, Ashlan McGuffee and a host of other family and friends.
Memorials may be made to at .
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020